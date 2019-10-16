Craig city councilor facing child sex crime charges after sting operation

Craig City Councilor Brian MacKenzie speaks during a 2019 election forum.

Craig Press file photo

CRAIG — One of Craig’s newest city councilors was arrested Friday, Oct. 11, near Denver on three child sex-related felonies.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Paul MacKenzie was arrested on felony charges of internet luring of a child, internet sexual exploitation of a child and criminal attempt–sexual assault on a child.

The arrest affidavit said MacKenzie was caught in the snare of an undercover sting operation Oct. 10 wherein a sheriff’s investigator was posing as an underage girl.

“I was portraying myself in an undercover capacity on a social media site as an underage female named Kylie,” police said in the affidavit.

Police posted a picture of the imaginary Kylie with the caption that read, “Snow sucks! School sucks! Takin’ a day off,” according to the affidavit, which said MacKenzie soon sent Kylie the unsolicited message, “That’s a good girl.”

Once police established a line of communication with MacKenzie, they said he began talking inappropriately with Kylie, who told MacKenzie she was 14, almost 15 years old.

“Brian responded, ‘Sweet! I’m good with that. So are you a bad girl?'” the affidavit said. “Brian asked further, ‘Do you like to drink? Sex?’ and ‘How about sex with older guys?’”

Police said it wasn’t long before MacKenzie asked for Kylie’s phone number, which was provided. About 10 minutes later, a sheriff’s investigator said they got a text on their undercover cell phone from MacKenzie’s number.

“LOL wanna get naked and (expletive) like crazy?” police said MacKenzie asked. “Kylie said she was ‘down’ and told him her mother would be gone by 3 p.m.”

According to police, the meeting was rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 11.

Police said MacKenzie then began asking for pictures of Kylie’s private parts and described in graphic detail several sex acts he planned to perform on the 14-year-old and wanted her to perform on him.

“They agreed to meet at (redacted) Littleton, Colorado, at about 10 a.m.,” the affidavit said, noting that the correspondence included mention of the suspect’s residence in Lakewood and vehicle.

The affidavit added that the suspect wrote, “‘LOL you are all alone, right? I just don’t want to get into trouble, but I feel I can trust you.’”

At 10:18 a.m., police said they found MacKenzie’s vehicle at the home in question and took him into custody. They also recovered his cell phone.

“Using my undercover cell phone, I called Brian’s phone number,” the affidavit stated. “Brian’s phone rang, and I observed my undercover cell phone calling him on his cell screen.”

The affidavit said Mackenzie told police he did not think he was speaking with a 14-year-old.

“He then said he was coming to tell the girl she should not be talking to people online,” the affidavit said. “Brian again said he did not think she was 14, was not going to have sex with her, and knew it was a setup.”

In an email Tuesday, MacKenzie said he was innocent.

“Obviously, I maintain my innocence of these charges and will stand and fight,” MacKenzie said.

MacKenzie was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Oct. 11 and posted a bond to secure his release Oct. 13, according to arrest records. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 18 in Judge Jennifer Melton’s Division 1B courtroom inside the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Craig City Attorney Sherman Romney and City Manager Peter Brixius declined to comment on Mackenzie’s arrest when reached by phone Tuesday.