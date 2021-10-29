CPW to remove mandatory fishing closure on Yampa River downstream of Stagecoach Reservoir on Nov. 1

Beginning Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will lift the mandatory fishing closure on the 0.6-mile section of the Yampa River downstream of Stagecoach Reservoir dam.

The closure was initially put in place on May 24 to protect fish as a result of sub-optimal flow conditions.

“Stream flow has stabilized at 40 cfs downstream of the dam and all indications are that this will be the case through the spring,” CPW Senior Aquatic Biologist Lori Martin said.

If conditions change during the winter, Martin said another closure may be considered.

“We appreciate the continued patience and understanding of anglers during this difficult water year in the northwest portion of Colorado,” she added.