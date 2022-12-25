CPW rings in new year with local, statewide First Day Hikes
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging residents to start off the new year in nature by taking advantage of the agency’s First Day Hikes on Sunday, Jan. 1.
Locally, CPW will offer a guided snowshoe hike at 10:30 a.m. Sunday beginning at the Steamboat Lake State Park Visitor Center, 61105 Routt County Road 129. A limited number of snowshoes are available to borrow at the park for those who do not have their own. Hot drinks will be served on the visitor center’s back patio after the hike.
First Day Hike events are free, though participants must have a valid state parks pass.
Other participating parks will give Coloradans the chance to get outdoors and learn about nature with additional guided hikes, scavenger hunts, prizes and more.
For more, cpw.state.co.us/AboutUs/Pages/Calendar.aspx.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.