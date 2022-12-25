CPW rings in new year with local, statewide First Day Hikes

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging residents to start off the new year in nature by taking advantage of the agency’s First Day Hikes on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Locally, CPW will offer a guided snowshoe hike at 10:30 a.m. Sunday beginning at the Steamboat Lake State Park Visitor Center, 61105 Routt County Road 129. A limited number of snowshoes are available to borrow at the park for those who do not have their own. Hot drinks will be served on the visitor center’s back patio after the hike.

First Day Hike events are free, though participants must have a valid state parks pass.

Other participating parks will give Coloradans the chance to get outdoors and learn about nature with additional guided hikes, scavenger hunts, prizes and more.

For more, cpw.state.co.us/AboutUs/Pages/Calendar.aspx .