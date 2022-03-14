CPW: People should not feed nor pet a moose of any age

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking people to keep their distance from moose after wildlife managers responded to reports of two in downtown Grand Lake on Friday.

According to CPW, wildlife officers responded to find a female moose and her yearling calf in front of the entrance to a restaurant on the boardwalk in Grand Lake.

As they were watching the moose, CPW wildlife officers reportedly noticed some concerning and dangerous behavior from people in the downtown area.

“Moose are common in Grand Lake throughout the year. It’s not uncommon to see them on or near the Grand Avenue Boardwalk, and the swim beach at Grand Lake,” said District Wildlife Manager Serena Rocksund. “On Friday, we witnessed people getting dangerously close to the moose and evidence of illegal feeding. Caution and common sense go a long way in preventing injury or death to humans and wildlife.”

While downtown, wildlife officers were notified of an abandoned yearling calf bedding down in front of businesses and on porches. Several reports stated the yearling was being fed and petted by humans. Wildlife officers were able to find the yearling, and based on its comfort level around humans, decided to relocate the yearling to a remote location outside of town.

“We cannot stress this enough,” wildlife officials warned. “Moose, especially calves, are not pets. The best and the only way to view them is from a safe distance.”