CPW officials looking for poacher who shot moose near Dunkley Pass
SOUTH ROUTT — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for help to find a hunter who shot and killed a moose last weekend in the Dunkley Flat Tops Area.
Wildlife officers found the carcass on Oct. 17. The person who illegally shot the animal left it behind and made no attempt to field dress the moose. The meat was left to rot.
“I think an elk hunter mistook the moose for an elk,” said District Wildlife Manager Justin Pollock, who received a tip about the violation.
“The violation for this crime may include a felony, and felonies change people’s lives. I don’t want that, but I do want to ensure justice for our wildlife,” Pollock said, “It’s not too late to contact me.”
CPW is asking the public to call Pollock at 970-629-1247 if they observed anything suspicious on Oct. 16 along Austrian Creek in the Dunkley Flat Tops Area, approximately 9 miles southwest of Oak Creek.
Pollock said tips can also be made anonymously by contacting Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648 or by email at game.theif@state.co.us.
According to CPW, poaching is a serious and costly crime robbing legitimate sportspeople of game and fish and robbing businesses and taxpayers of revenues generated by hunting and fishing. Wildlife is a valuable natural resource that makes Colorado so special.
