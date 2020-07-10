CPW offers free fly-fishing classes in July

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering a pair of free fly-fishing courses at Yampa River State Park and Elkhead Reservoir State Park in July.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering a pair of free fly-fishing courses at state parks during the month of July.

The first, at Yampa River State Park on July 17, is already full, but there are spots remaining in the class at Elkhead Reservoir State Park on July 24. Classes are limited to 20 registrants to provide proper social distancing.

The course will teach participants the basics of fly-fishing, covering equipment, knots and casting techniques through dryland practice, rather than being in the water. Participants just need a state parks pass as CPW will provide sanitized gear and equipment. Anglers can bring their own gear if they please.

For more information, contact Yampa River State Park at 970-276-2061.

