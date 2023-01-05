CPW offers annual parks pass, other perks for volunteer Camp Host positions

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is recruiting volunteers for camp host positions for the 2023 season. Positions are available statewide at state parks, wildlife areas and hatcheries, according to the agency’s website.

Camp Hosts are responsible for greeting arriving campers and visitors, performing light maintenance, promoting educational opportunities, helping at visitor centers and answering visitors’ questions. In return, volunteers get a free campsite for the duration of their stay and an annual state park pass after 48 hours of service.

Site accommodations, responsibilities, time commitments and start dates vary by location. For more, email CPW at cpw.volunteer@state.co.us , or go to cpw.state.co.us .