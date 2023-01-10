CPW has $1M to fund projects that support wetland restorations
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is prepared to award over $1 million to projects that support wetland and riparian restoration, enhancement and creation, aligning with its Wetland Wildlife Conservation Program.
CPW will award the funds from the Great Outdoors Colorado and Colorado Waterfowl Stamps that support the Wetlands Program Strategic Plan’s two main goals:
- Improving the distribution and abundance of ducks and opportunities for public waterfowl hunting.
- Improving the status of declining or at-risk species.
The application deadline is Feb. 6.
For more, cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/WetlandsProjectFunding.aspx.
