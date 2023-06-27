CPW cracking down on boating under the influence this weekend
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers may be more visible to boaters this weekend as they enforce boating under the influence laws in cooperation with the national Operation Dry Water campaign.
The goal of the increased enforcement is to educate boaters on the dangers of boating under the influence while limiting the number of waterway accidents during a time of high-volume usage.
Penalties for boating under the influence can include fines, having your boat impounded, potential jail time and losing boating privileges. Boaters with a blood-alcohol content level above the .08 state limit should expect to be arrested.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.