CPW cracking down on boating under the influence this weekend

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers may be more visible to boaters this weekend as they enforce boating under the influence laws in cooperation with the national Operation Dry Water campaign.

The goal of the increased enforcement is to educate boaters on the dangers of boating under the influence while limiting the number of waterway accidents during a time of high-volume usage.

Penalties for boating under the influence can include fines, having your boat impounded, potential jail time and losing boating privileges. Boaters with a blood-alcohol content level above the .08 state limit should expect to be arrested.