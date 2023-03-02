CPW accepting big game draw applications through April 4

On March 1, Colorado Parks and Wildlife began selling 2023 qualifying hunting licenses, as well as accepting applications for the 2023 Colorado Big Game Primary Draw.

The agency encourages hunters to submit their big game draw applications early to avoid complications or delays. The earlier an application is submitted, the more time CPW staff members will have to assist hunters if problems arise, according to the agency.

Hunters must purchase a 2023 qualifying license to participate in the big game draws. The application and correction deadline is April 4, and draw results will be posted online between May 30 and June 2.

For more information or to see a list of qualifying licenses, consult the 2023 Colorado Big Game brochure available at all CPW office locations and online at cpw.state.co.us/thingstodo/Pages/BigGame.aspx .

To apply for a big game draw, visit a sales agent or go to cpw.info/buy-apply .