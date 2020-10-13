Cows on the road: The Record for Monday, Oct. 12

Monday, Oct. 12, 2020

8:36 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about fraudulent billing from a cellphone service provider.

9:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call of a stolen street sign on Apres Ski Way.

9:56 a.m. Deputies were called to a bulldozer idling.

10:21 a.m. Officers received a report of a stolen President Donald Trump campaign sign on the 1000 block of The Boulevard.

2:54 p.m. Police received a report of a man harassing women at a business in the seventh block of Lincoln Avenue.

5:42 p.m. Deputies were called about cows on the road at mile marker 8 along Routt County Road 129.

5:50 p.m. Officers were called to a verbal argument between family members in the 2000 block of Aster Place. No charges were filed.

Total incidents: 49

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.