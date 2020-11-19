Cowboy Downhill canceled for 1st time in its 46-year history

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — For the first time in 46 years, the Cowboy Downhill at Steamboat Resort has been canceled due to the postponement of the 2021 National Western Stock Show as a result of impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular event is traditionally held on the Monday of Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, and it draws professional rodeo cowboys to Steamboat to participate in the most unique ski rodeo in the country following the National Western Stock Show each year.

Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. officials said they look forward to continuing the longstanding tradition in 2022.