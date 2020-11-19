Cowboy Downhill canceled for 1st time in its 46-year history
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — For the first time in 46 years, the Cowboy Downhill at Steamboat Resort has been canceled due to the postponement of the 2021 National Western Stock Show as a result of impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The popular event is traditionally held on the Monday of Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, and it draws professional rodeo cowboys to Steamboat to participate in the most unique ski rodeo in the country following the National Western Stock Show each year.
Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. officials said they look forward to continuing the longstanding tradition in 2022.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Cowboy Downhill canceled for 1st time in its 46-year history
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — For the first time in 46 years, the Cowboy Downhill at Steamboat Resort has been canceled due to the postponement of the 2021 National Western Stock Show as a result of impacts…