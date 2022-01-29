COVID-19 vaccines, boosters testing available locally

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center will offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesday mornings throughout February.

Appointments will be required, and people should go to “My Health Connection” at UCHealth.org/MyHealthConnection to schedule an appointment. First, second and third doses, as well as booster shots, are available. For more info, go to UCHealth.org/CovidVaccine.

Additionally, the Vaccine Mobile Bus will be in at the Stockbridge Transit Center, 1505 Lincoln Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 1. People can book appointments at Steamboat-21-cdphe-mvu3.youcanbook.me/.

Mako Medical is also providing free community testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Testing will be in the Strings Music Pavilion Parking lot, and people should enter from Wildhorse Plaza. Preregistering is highly recommended.

Routt County Public Health is offering Pediatric Pfizer (ages 5-11 only), and Moderna (ages 18-plus only) vaccination appointments every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-5 p.m., in addition to administering third doses. Residents can either call 970-870-5341 or email PublicHealthInfo@co.routt.co.us to make an appointment.