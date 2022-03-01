Court Sports 4 Life receives $350,000 for new pickleball center

Phase one would include all outdoor amenities and upgrades, such as new tennis and pickleball courts, a parking area and green space.

Court Sports for Life/Courtesy image

Court Sports 4 Life, the nonprofit that operates Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center, has received a $350,000 grant from the Daniels Fund.

The Daniels Fund was founded by Bill Daniels, a big name in the early days of cable news.

The fund provides support to programs that improve the lives of people in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming through grants, scholarships and ethics initiatives.

The fund will support phase one of the two-phase expansion project at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center. The first phase will create 12 new pickleball courts, rebuild six tennis courts and move and resize eight pickleball courts.

Construction could begin in May at the center, 2500 Pine Grove Road. Loretta Conway, executive director of Court Sports 4 Life, said if all goes well, phase one could be complete in October.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.