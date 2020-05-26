County’s lodging ban will be allowed to expire at month’s end

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County’s public health order banning lodging due to the novel coronavirus is set to expire May 31, and commissioners decided Tuesday that it will be not be extended.

Lodging companies, including hotels, motels, short-term rentals and campgrounds, will now be allowed to resume business as of June 1. The ban, enacted in March, initially was scheduled to expire April 24 but was later extended to the end of May.

With a majority of large summer events being canceled, it’s expected that lodging won’t see as much business as years past. Because of that, the commissioners did not see the need to set capacity limits on lodging at this time.

“Our summer tourism is largely driven by these events,” Commissioner Beth Melton said.

Melton has considered the lodging ban to be one of the most effective tools to limit outside travel to the area, which has been a top concern in the fight against the pandemic.

Melton said it’s expected that some lodging wouldn’t reach more than 25% of capacity this summer. Bookings for June are already down by 50%, she said.

Instead of voting to extend the ban, the commissioners decided to let it expire at which point the county would follow whatever guidelines are set forth by the state.

“I think we’re comfortable with this plan,” said Dr. Brian Harrington, Routt County Public Health medical officer.

Melton suggested that local short-term rentals and lodging businesses help circulate information from the county and state regarding cleaning of units and ensure that proper mitigation plans are in place and followed.

