County warns about high water on Seedhouse Road
According to Routt County Alerts, water is encroaching on Seedhouse Road between mile markers 3 and 5 in northern Routt County.
Emergency officials are advising people that all traffic should avoid situations where there is more than four inches of water on a roadway.
