County Update: Use your voice for our future

Raise your voice and speak your mind.

This is what I am asking from you. Please join the conversation and share your vision and concerns for the county’s future. The master plan is the roadmap to direct future planning and growth. This is our opportunity to determine how and where we grow. It’s our chance to establish our priorities as a community and determine the path to achieve our goals.

The process to develop a successful master plan is dependent on community engagement. This will be done by a series of open houses in Clark, Hayden, Oak Creek and Steamboat Springs.

• 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 12, Glen Eden Resort, 54737 Routt County 129, Clark

• 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 13, Olympian Hall, 845 Howelsen Parkway, Steamboat

• 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 13, Soroco Middle School auditorium, 305 N. Grant Ave., Oak Creek

• 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 14, Hayden Center, community living room, 302 S. Shelton St., Hayden

I encourage you to attend one or more of the open houses. Another option is the survey online.

How you involve yourself (survey or open house) is your choice. The important part is your voice is heard. This is your future, so help plan and protect it.

The master plan must be a reflection of the community it serves. A clear reflection will be obtained by hearing the voice of the community. Join the process and speak your mind. Help shape your community.

I look forward to hearing your thoughts.

See more at NavigateYourRoutt.com .

Tim Redmond serves as a Routt County commissioner.