County Update: Planning for the future

Routt County Commissioner Doug Monger

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Fall in the beautiful Yampa Valley. It’s a great time to talk about efforts to protect and enhance our valley as responsible residents. It’s perfect, as our valley falls into colors and nears winter season, to reflect efforts that benefit the future.

These are efforts aimed at enhancing our local environment by being proactive in planning our futures and being part of a sustainable worldwide environment. All these projects increase in importance as we face the uncertainty of climate change and global warming. Here are some of the efforts the county and partners are involved in.

Greenhouse Gas Study: Routt County is partnering with the city of Steamboat Springs and numerous others to gather an inventory of greenhouse gases generated in our county. This inventory will mirror the inventory study done in 2005 on greenhouse gases in the community and the sources of those gases. It will hopefully lead to mitigation projects, which might lessen locally generated gases.

In collaboration with many local governments, an annual water quality monitoring program has been in place since 2005 on five select points on our river system. Continuous Air Quality Monitoring program: Routt County is hosting an air monitoring data base for numerous locations across the county. Data can be obtained at co.routt.co.us or purpleair.com.

As we move into a new decade, Routt County’s participation in these environmental and water issues will assist us in preserving a stable future. Our environment and water are our lifeblood. Our livelihood depends on clean water and air.

Everyone has a personal responsibility to do their individual part in preserving our collective future. We’re all in this ‘Boat together. Be the best you can be.

Doug Monger is on the Routt County Board of Commissioners and a board member on Upper Yampa Water Conservancy, Colorado River Water Conservancy District and Yampa White Green Roundtable.