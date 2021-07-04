County Update: Let’s remember our history and work together for our future

As we celebrate the Fourth of July, I want to take a minute and reflect on the history of this great country and its founding. America came into being because the founders dared to dream. They dreamed of a land where people can be free to pursue their ambitions. A country in which you can determine your fate by hard work and persistence.

To this day, we are still trying to make that dream come true. Although these days, the dream seems to be slipping out of our hands. I believe we have lost sight of the dream and need to reset our goals.

It is easy to focus on what separates us. Finding agreement and common goals takes more work and patience. When we focus on talking instead of listening, we don’t learn from each other. Listening to the challenges that others face living and succeeding in Routt County is an activity we need to all practice. The exchange of ideas and open minds have always allowed us to overcome problems.

I believe that the current issues that face us can be solved with open minds, patience, empathy, coordination, and creative solutions.

In Routt County, we have the challenges of housing, transportation and how we develop our economy of the future. The possible loss of jobs at the coal mines and power plants could be devastating to our economy. In addition, we face the effects of drought and wildfires. If you look at the big picture, you may want to go hide in bed.

Instead, let’s focus on strategies that lead to sustainable solutions. It’s time to look at all options for housing, transportation and economic development and understand how they are all linked together.

We as a people never fail when we come together to accomplish a common goal. As we work together, we will have challenges and differences of opinion but the most important goal is to work together and support each other for the benefit of Routt County residents.

The history of this country shows us what we can achieve when work as one. I hope you all have a great Fourth of July.

Tim Redmond serves on the Routt County Board of Commissioners.