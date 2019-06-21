County road near Steamboat Lake to be closed June 26

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Road 62 will close 0.3 miles south of the intersection of C.R. 62 and C.R. 129 on the north end of Steamboat Lake from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, for annual culvert maintenance work. All roadway user traffic will be restricted in this area, and motorists are advised to avoid the area. Those who must access the area should use C.R. 62 in Clark.