County Road 35 to be closed Thursday
County Road 35 will be closed to traffic on Thursday, May 12, starting at 8:00 a.m. for at least four hours, according to a news release from Routt County. The road will be closed at the intersection of County Road 41 and 35 with the alternate route being CR 35 via State Highway 131. This closure is necessary to perform maintenance on two culverts.
