County Road 27 closed after traffic accident
Routt County Road 27, or Twenty Mile Road, is closed at Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek due to a traffic accident, according to a Routt County Alert on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
There is no estimated time for reopening.
Travelers should use Highway 131 to U.S. Highway 40.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.