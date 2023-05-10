County Road 18 temporarily closed south of Steamboat

Routt County Commissioners passed a resolution temporarily closing Routt County Road 18 to all traffic from the cattle guard below the dam to the gate at Pleasant Valley, according to a news release.

Closures minimize damage and save resources needed to maintain other roads. County Road 18 is snowed in during the winter and undergoes seasonal closures.

The road closed May 2 and will be monitored and closed for no longer than 90 days.