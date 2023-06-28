County Road 18 now open

After a seasonal closure to let snow melt, a 2-mile stretch of Routt County Road 18 has reopened.

In early May the Routt County Commissioners passed a resolution authorizing the temporary road closure of approximately two miles of CR 18 from the cattle guard below the Stagecoach dam to the gate at Pleasant Valley.

The seasonal closure allowed the snow to melt and the road to dry out, minimizing damage and saving resources.

CR 18 reopened on Wednesday. High-clearance vehicles are recommended when accessing this area and the road may be impassible at times of inclement weather.

CR 18 provides access to the Sarvis Creek Wildlife Area from Stagecoach State Park.

Information about county road closures and projects can be found at https://www.co.routt.co.us/374/Road-Work-Closures