County public health hosts J&J vaccination clinic for general public Monday
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Public Health will be host a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, April 5 at Mountain Tap, 910 Yampa St. in downtown Steamboat Springs.
The clinic is open to the general public age 18 and older. Anyone in Phases 1A, 1B and Phase 2 can receive the vaccine.
To make an appointment, visit https://www.covid19routtcounty.com/vaccine-information.
