County issues air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke
HAYDEN — Routt County issued an air quality alert Friday night due to wildfire smoke. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activity, and those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, as well as the young and elderly, are advised to stay indoors until the smoke clears. If the smoke is permeating indoor areas, residents should relocate.
“If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy,” according to the alert.
The smoke is from the Pine Gulch Fire, 18 miles north of Grand Junction. According to Inciweb, the fire is at 13,074 acres.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User