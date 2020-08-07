County issues air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke

Smoke hangs over Routt County. Officials have issued an air quality alert due to the smoke, which is coming from the Pine Gulch Fire near Grand Junction.

Lisa Schlichtman

HAYDEN — Routt County issued an air quality alert Friday night due to wildfire smoke. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activity, and those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, as well as the young and elderly, are advised to stay indoors until the smoke clears. If the smoke is permeating indoor areas, residents should relocate.

“If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy,” according to the alert.

The smoke is from the Pine Gulch Fire, 18 miles north of Grand Junction. According to Inciweb, the fire is at 13,074 acres.