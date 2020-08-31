County completes project that makes some records more publicly accessible

ArcaSearch sent a project manager to run the digitizing process for records at the Routt County Clerk and Recorders Office, and local residents were hired to help with the filming. The elections room in the historic Routt County Courthouse was transformed into a filming room during the project.

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Routt County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has completed an archival digitation project that now provides online access to almost all the records housed in the office.

Routt County Clerk and Recorder Kim Bonner successfully applied for a grant through the State’s Electronic Recording and Technology Fund to cover the $162,000 cost of the project, and ArcaSearch was selected as the vendor.

Records that have been digitized as part of the project include: documents recorded prior to 1983; grantor/grantee indexes; Routt County Board of Commissioners minutes and resolutions; road records; old files including ditch maps, plats and assorted maps; mining claims; and the assessor’s tract indexes.

The Clerk’s Office is offering several options for accessing the site that include:

• Public user: The county has made certain records available for free viewing. These include: commission minutes, 1874 to 2019; resolutions, 1974 to 2004; tract indexes — lands, lots and mining; grantor/grantee land indexes, 1885 to May 1983; and road records.

• Premium user: As a premium user, subscribers will have access to all public user documents listed above and, additionally, will have full access to deed records, books 232-300; original files, 1879 to 2019; and plat maps.

Users who wish to search the documents from home can sign up for one day access at $15, one-week access for $60, one-month access for $300 or an annual subscription for $2,000. Any of these options allow users to print as many documents as they wish on their own printer.

Documents can be viewed for free in the Clerk’s Office, and any copies printed will be charged at the standard $0.25 per document rate, unless larger plat copies are desired.