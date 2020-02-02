Counterfeit bill: The Record for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

10:49 a.m. A person passed off a counterfeit bill at a business in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square. The incident is currently under investigation by the Steamboat Springs Police Department.

5:22 p.m. A person was causing a disturbance at a business in the 100 block of Ninth Street and was asked to leave. The unwanted party was asked not to return.

6:18 p.m. Steamboat police found a drunk pedestrian at the Gondola Transit Center and transported them to the hospital.

6:32 p.m. There was a suspicious person reported to police in the 800 block of Mountain Village Circle. The person had walked into another person’s apartment. Police said the incident was related to a medical issue.

7:46 p.m. Multiple dogs were at large in the 2800 block of Alpenglow Way. They were returned to their owner.

11:30 p.m. Two male parties were reported to possibly be fighting near the intersection of Indian Trails and Lincoln Avenue. Police scouted the area but were unable to locate the two men.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat officers had 32 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had six cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.