Summer storms could put a damper on Steamboat’s weekend festivities

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With the 2019 Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival and Art in the Park this weekend, there are going to be quite a few eyes on the sky as people hope for good weather.

According to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, however, there is a fair chance for thunderstorms, possibly even hail, from Friday evening to Sunday.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected in the area before 7 p.m. Friday, according to the Weather Service. Then, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Saturday, with a high near 79 degrees and calm 5 mph winds.

Just before the hot air balloons light up the night at Howelsen Hill on Saturday evening, there’s another 30% chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then partly cloudy into the late evening.

Sunday morning brings the greatest possibility for showers and thunderstorms over the festive weekend, as the Weather Service reports there is a 40% chance before 1 p.m. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 81.