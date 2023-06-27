Coroner IDs woman who died in Colorado River

On Tuesday, the Grand County coroner identified the 51-year-old woman who died in a rafting accident Sunday on the Colorado River as Diane Graham.

According to Grand County Coroner Tawnya Bailey, Graham lived in the Rabbit Ears area and worked in Steamboat Springs. Her autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday where the cause and manner of her death will be determined after an investigation is complete.

On Sunday, Graham died in a rafting accident on the Colorado River by the Radium Campground, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Department.

At approximately 12:48 p.m. Sunday, Grand County dispatch received a report that a raft had overturned on the river by the campground, which is in unincorporated Grand County.

Graham was found in the river unresponsive. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bureau of Land Management, Kremmling Police Department, Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Emergency Medical Services and MedEvac responded to the scene.