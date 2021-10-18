Coroner IDs woman found last week in Steamboat

A body discovered Thursday in the area of Eighth Street in Steamboat Springs has been identified by the Routt County Coroner.

The deceased was identified Monday as Chelsey Halderman, 40, of Steamboat Springs, according to Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg.

Ryg said Friday afternoon that it is “too early” to determine if foul play was involved. The coroner’s office is awaiting results of the woman’s autopsy along with a toxicology report.

“On behalf (of) the entire department, our thoughts are with the family during this very difficult time,” Interim Steamboat Police Chief Jerry Stabile said in a release. “This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community as a whole.”

The death reportedly occurred behind a residence in the 400 block of Eighth Street.

Investigators with the Steamboat Springs Police Department and Colorado Bureau of Investigation continue to work the incident.

