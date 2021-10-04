Coroner identifies body found in Steamboat on Sunday

A body found in a culvert near 13th Street in Steamboat Springs on Sunday has been identified as 58-year-old Steamboat resident James Sullivan, according to Routt County Coroner Robert Ryg.

Ryg said an autopsy is scheduled for noon Tuesday. A pedestrian reported the body to police around 11 a.m. Sunday, and the investigation is ongoing.

“We don’t have any further indication of what happened,” Ryg said. “It could have been a lot of different things, and we will find out tomorrow at noon.”

Ryg said he expected results from the autopsy Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and more information will be shared when available.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.