Coronavirus in Eagle County: Woman in her 50s is first presumptive positive case of COVID-19; 7 total cases in Colorado

AVON — A woman in Eagle County in her 50s is among the six new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 identified Friday in Colorado. The Eagle County visitor was exposed to COVID-19, the new coronavirus, during international travel.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s state lab had six additional presumptive positive tests Friday following the first two positives on Thursday; at least five of the cases had an international travel history. The state is coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on flights that may have had a COVID-19 case.

The health department is releasing the following information about the six additional cases of COVID-19 in Colorado.

Denver County

One case in a man in his 40s. The investigation is ongoing.

One case in a woman in her 70s, exposed during international travel.

Douglas County

One case in a school-aged female, exposed during international travel.

One case in a woman in her 40s, exposed during international travel.

One case in a woman in her 70s, exposed during international travel.

El Paso County

One case in a man in his 40s. The investigation is ongoing.

Summit County

One case in a man in his 30s, an out-of-state resident who was exposed during international travel or through contact with an out-of-state case.

This week, the state laboratory expanded testing guidelines to ensure early detection– and slow down and limit transmission.

“The increase in positive tests is not unexpected, and based on the experience of other states, the public health and health care systems have been preparing for additional cases,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, a former Eagle County Commissioner who is now the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.