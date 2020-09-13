Coronavirus has caused significant mental health strain in Colorado — for some more than others

Routt County mental health providers are expanding their outreach as more people seek help during the COVID-19 pandemic. Providers work with patients to make services affordable and to find funding resources available to them.

More than half of Coloradans have suffered from increased mental health strain during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new survey from the Colorado Health Foundation that finds deep differences in how people in the state have experienced the pandemic and surrounding social strife based on race, income and political affiliation.

There are moments of unity shown in the data — for instance, a majority of Coloradans favor mask mandates. But, overall, the survey provides an alarming look at the fractured Colorado that is confronting this historic public health crisis.

Coloradans with higher incomes are less likely to say they have experienced stress — and more likely to say they are actually better off financially now than they were a year ago. White Coloradans are less likely to say that they consider police violence or misconduct to be a serious problem facing the state.

Democrats are more likely to say they believe that illnesses and deaths caused by coronavirus are a serious concern worth prioritizing ahead of the economy, and Republicans are more likely to say they believe it is important to fully reopen the economy to get people back to work, even if that means more lives are lost.

Nearly 40% of Coloradans surveyed — a number that extrapolates out to roughly 2 million people — are worried they won’t be able to afford either housing, health insurance or food in the coming year. When looking at Coloradans who make less than $30,000 a year, the percentage climbs above 75%. Of those making more than $100,000 per year, 18% are worried about not being able to afford at least one of those three.

