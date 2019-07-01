Cops mediate argument over umpire’s call: The Record for Sunday, June 30
Sunday, June 30, 2019
12:55 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of trespassing in the 18600 block of Yellow Jacket Drive near Oak Creek.
3:30 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 600 block of Tamarack Drive.
7:26 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear cub trapped in a dumpster at a condominium complex in the 2700 block of Apres Ski Way. Officers couldn’t find the mother bear but then noticed it in a tree with two other cubs at the other side of the condo complex. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers got the cub out of the dumpster and used a catch pole to walk it over to the tree the mother was in. The cub ran up the tree with its mother.
8:24 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue. A person had caught a ride home with a friend the night before, and their friend had the car.
8:56 a.m. Officers were called to a reported disturbance at the Ski Town Park baseball fields. Two adult softball teams and the umpire got into an argument over a call. Officers mediated.
9:36 a.m. Deputies were called to an unattended death in the 27300 block of Winchester Court near Steamboat. A 91-year-old man died after an illness.
12:16 p.m. Officers received a civil complaint in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive. The owner of a mobile home was in a dispute with a contractor that completed plumbing work in the home. A few minutes later, a tenant called and reported some items stolen and believed it might’ve been related.
1:34 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone who sustained a head injury in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
1:57 p.m. Yampa Area Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist someone who sustained a traumatic injury in the 16000 block of Colorado Highway 131 near Yampa.
2:30 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist bike patrol at Steamboat Resort.
4:59 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to help rescue two hikers who worried they would become lost in California Park north of Hayden.
5:57 p.m. Deputies were called to a suspicious incident in the area of the Heart Lake Trailhead near Yampa.
9:07 p.m. A person left without paying for a meal at a restaurant in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.
9:36 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to a report of an unknown injury vehicle crash at South Shelton Lane and East Jefferson Avenue near Hayden.
9:41 p.m. Officers were called to a report of bears in a dumpster. It was the same sow bear with three cubs that was reported at 7:26 a.m.
10:45 p.m. A bear was in a dumpster in the area of Mariah Court and Chinook Lane.
Total incidents: 58
- Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
