Cops mediate argument over umpire’s call: The Record for Sunday, June 30

Sunday, June 30, 2019

12:55 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of trespassing in the 18600 block of Yellow Jacket Drive near Oak Creek.

3:30 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 600 block of Tamarack Drive.

7:26 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear cub trapped in a dumpster at a condominium complex in the 2700 block of Apres Ski Way. Officers couldn’t find the mother bear but then noticed it in a tree with two other cubs at the other side of the condo complex. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers got the cub out of the dumpster and used a catch pole to walk it over to the tree the mother was in. The cub ran up the tree with its mother.

8:24 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue. A person had caught a ride home with a friend the night before, and their friend had the car.

8:56 a.m. Officers were called to a reported disturbance at the Ski Town Park baseball fields. Two adult softball teams and the umpire got into an argument over a call. Officers mediated.

9:36 a.m. Deputies were called to an unattended death in the 27300 block of Winchester Court near Steamboat. A 91-year-old man died after an illness.

12:16 p.m. Officers received a civil complaint in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive. The owner of a mobile home was in a dispute with a contractor that completed plumbing work in the home. A few minutes later, a tenant called and reported some items stolen and believed it might’ve been related.

1:34 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone who sustained a head injury in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

1:57 p.m. Yampa Area Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist someone who sustained a traumatic injury in the 16000 block of Colorado Highway 131 near Yampa.

2:30 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist bike patrol at Steamboat Resort.

4:59 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to help rescue two hikers who worried they would become lost in California Park north of Hayden.

5:57 p.m. Deputies were called to a suspicious incident in the area of the Heart Lake Trailhead near Yampa.

9:07 p.m. A person left without paying for a meal at a restaurant in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

9:36 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to a report of an unknown injury vehicle crash at South Shelton Lane and East Jefferson Avenue near Hayden.

9:41 p.m. Officers were called to a report of bears in a dumpster. It was the same sow bear with three cubs that was reported at 7:26 a.m.

10:45 p.m. A bear was in a dumpster in the area of Mariah Court and Chinook Lane.

Total incidents: 58

Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.