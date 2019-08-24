Continental Divide Run serves as training for Imogene Pass for racers

Clint Anders crosses Burgess Creek at the base of Mount Werner before crossing the finish line of the Continental Divide Run, part of the Steamboat Running Series, on Saturday, Aug. 24.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — As Maggie Yount approached the finish line of the Continental Divide Run, her four-year-old son Bear followed. Yount was the first woman to cross the finish line of the 16-mile run, part of of the Steamboat Running Series on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Bear joins Maggie on runs pretty frequently and did his best to keep up with her as she sailed down the hill to the finish line by Burgess Creek at the base of Mount Werner.

“We run in the stroller still multiple times,” she said. “He comes to track workouts, too.”

Yount was not expecting to run the race, as she and her family, who are from Durango, were visiting Steamboat Springs for the first time this weekend to fish.

Yount said the amount of single track startled and challenged her, but she enjoyed it nonetheless.

“It was so pleasant. You go through the aspens, then you have open clearings and the guy at the top was just awesome,” Yount said. “He was hustling cheers and going crazy. It was a nice summit.”

The 16-mile run, which she finished in two hours, 28 minutes and 11 seconds, ended up fitting nicely into her training regime for the 17.1 Imogene Pass Run on Sept. 7.

She wasn’t the only one training for the altitude race. The winner of the 16-mile run, Andrew Wise, is preparing as well.

Maggie Yount descends the final hill as her son trails behind during the Continental Divide Run, part of the Steamboat Running Series, on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Shelby Reardon

Wise is used to running at altitude, as he works and runs at Rocky Mountain National Park, based out of Grand Lake. He started his career as a cross country and track runner at East High in Denver before competing for Western Washington at the collegiate level. Now, he’s transitioning into a trail runner.

Wise said he and second-place finisher were neck and neck at one point.

“It was great to get to the top. I got caught about halfway down, so we had a nice battle for the last couple of miles. It was terrifying. I was really giving it everything I had at the end.”

Wise edged out Matthew Kempton by just under two minutes.

Coming in around the same time was Clint Anders, who won the 50K or 31-mile race with a time of four hours, 12 minutes and 17 seconds. His race began at 6 a.m., two hours before the 16-mile start.

“It’s a long time to be running,” he said with a laugh. “But yeah, it was fun. I love how the course gets really high and then stays up high and you got this long, fast downhill at the end which was really fun.”

Pete Surgent splashes through Burgess Creek at the bottom of Mount Werner before crossing the finish line of the Continental Divide Run, part of the Steamboat Running Series, on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Shelby Reardon

While the 16-mile race hit the peak of Mount Werner and descended, the longer run kept going towards Long Lake.

Anders, like Yount, had never been to Steamboat before this weekend, making the trip from Fort Collins for this run.

“It’s awesome. I love these trails,” he said. “These are my favorite style of trails to run on, and it’s a blast.”

"It's awesome. I love these trails," he said. "These are my favorite style of trails to run on, and it's a blast."