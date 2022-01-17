Contest organizers call on horse trainers across Colorado

Youth trainer Jason Heid with his horse, James Bond 007, during last year's Meeker Mustang Makeover.

Courtesy photo

The fourth annual Meeker Mustang Makeover is looking to give 20 horse trainers in Colorado 120 days to train an unbroken and untouched horse for a unique competition.

There is a youth division with yearlings in hand (halter) for ages 10-17 and a saddle competition with 3-year-old mustangs for ages 15 and up.

Horse pickup day is set for April 30 in Meeker, and the competition will be on Aug. 27. This year, the event will feature wild horses from the Sand Wash Basin herd, noted for their pintos, palaminos and other colors.

Following the competition, all horses will be auctioned off with the trainers receiving prizes and 50% of the proceeds of their horse’s sale, as well as other incentives.

The deadline for entry is April 1. For more, go to MeekerMustangMakeover.org or email Robyn Blackwood Kelley at RobynBlackwood71@gmail.com .