Contest organizers call on horse trainers across Colorado
news@steamboatpilot.com
The fourth annual Meeker Mustang Makeover is looking to give 20 horse trainers in Colorado 120 days to train an unbroken and untouched horse for a unique competition.
There is a youth division with yearlings in hand (halter) for ages 10-17 and a saddle competition with 3-year-old mustangs for ages 15 and up.
Horse pickup day is set for April 30 in Meeker, and the competition will be on Aug. 27. This year, the event will feature wild horses from the Sand Wash Basin herd, noted for their pintos, palaminos and other colors.
Following the competition, all horses will be auctioned off with the trainers receiving prizes and 50% of the proceeds of their horse’s sale, as well as other incentives.
The deadline for entry is April 1. For more, go to MeekerMustangMakeover.org or email Robyn Blackwood Kelley at RobynBlackwood71@gmail.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Contest organizers call on horse trainers across Colorado
The fourth annual Meeker Mustang Makeover is looking to give 20 horse trainers in Colorado 120 days to train an unbroken and untouched horse for a unique competition.