Contact tracing IDs 4 more COVID-19 cases in Routt County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Four more positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in Routt County through contact tracing, according to the Routt County Public Health Department.

Two female teenagers, a female in her 20s and a female in her 50s each tested positive for the virus Thursday. That brings the total number of positive cases in the county to 72, with nine classified as active.

“We believe through contact tracing that all these four new positive cases are connected and related to a previous positive case,” said Kari Ladrow, director of public health.

Nine new positive cases were identified just this week. For the size of the Routt County community, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment designates six cases in two weeks as low, 13 cases in two weeks as medium and 26 cases in two weeks as high.