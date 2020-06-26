Contact tracing IDs 4 more COVID-19 cases in Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Four more positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in Routt County through contact tracing, according to the Routt County Public Health Department.
Two female teenagers, a female in her 20s and a female in her 50s each tested positive for the virus Thursday. That brings the total number of positive cases in the county to 72, with nine classified as active.
“We believe through contact tracing that all these four new positive cases are connected and related to a previous positive case,” said Kari Ladrow, director of public health.
Nine new positive cases were identified just this week. For the size of the Routt County community, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment designates six cases in two weeks as low, 13 cases in two weeks as medium and 26 cases in two weeks as high.
Before immediately heading to the hospital, people who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 have several resources, including:
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is providing a phone line to answer questions from the public about COVID-19. Call CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911 or email cohelp@rmpdc.org for answers in English and Spanish, Mandarin and more.
- UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center offers Ask-A-Nurse, a 24/7 call line staffed by registered nurses who can assess symptoms and provide advice on seeking care. In Routt County, Ask-A-Nurse can be reached by calling 970-871-7878.
- Virtual Visits can be done from the comfort of your home and only require a computer or tablet with a working webcam, speakers and microphone, or a smartphone.
- If patients are experiencing severe symptoms or having difficulty breathing, they should visit the hospital’s emergency department.
Take precautions in everyday life:
- Frequently and thoroughly wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or use your inner elbow or sleeve.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you’re sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
- Clean surfaces in your home and personal items such as cell phones, using regular household products.
- Be calm but be prepared.
- Employees at businesses and customers are required to wear a mask, according to a Routt County public health order.
