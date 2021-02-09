Construction site fight: The Record for Monday, Feb. 8

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021

8:56 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from a woman who said she was bitten by a small dog at the Walton Creek trail head. The woman did not have any serious injuries, and deputies could not locate the dog’s owner.

9:18 a.m. Deputies found a car parked in the middle of the road in the fourth block of Routt County Road 37 in Hayden. Deputies could not locate the vehicle’s owner.

10:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a woman screaming in the 2000 block of Elk River Road. Officers responded to the incident and discovered it was a conflict between roommates.

2:43 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of a man swinging a tire iron at passing cars in Phippsburg. Deputies contacted the man, who said he was walking down the road and did not intend to swing the tire iron.

4:42 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of two neighbors arguing in Phippsburg. One neighbor said another neighbor approached him too closely without a mask and began yelling at him. Deputies mediated the argument.

7:38 p.m. Officers responded to an argument between an employer and employee at a construction site in the 1900 block of Indian Trails Lane. The fight began as a verbal argument and then escalated to a physical fight with shoving, but officers said no one was seriously hurt.

Total incidents: 48

• Steamboat officers responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Department firefighters responded to 13 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.