Construction roundup: From affordable apartments to luxury condos, here’s what’s happening at Steamboat’s biggest building projects

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — While snow bums start waxing their skis and snowboards, construction crews are working a different kind of board as they work to pour, frame and hammer projects in for the winter.

Many contractors are racing the weather now to get their projects sealed in before winter and snowy weather sets in. As the snow starts to fly, here’s an update on Steamboat’s largest residential and commercial projects.

Residence Inn by Marriott, 1480 Pine Grove Road

The construction of a new Residence Inn by Marriott at Pine Grove Road and Rollingstone Drive is rolling along.

Though the validity of its development approval is the subject of a lawsuit, construction at the site of the planned hotel at Pine Grove Road has three stories framed.

According to the developer’s February presentation to Steamboat Springs City Council, the hotel is slated to open in July 2020.

The suit was filed by the newly formed group Steamboat Citizens for Responsible Growth against the city, City Council and Cypress 16 LLC, the developers of the hotel. All four organizations are awaiting a decision on the suit from the judge.

Citizens for Responsible Growth alleged in the suit that the city and developers didn’t provide notice early enough to the public and neighboring property owners, and the city failed to provide due process to those who objected to the proposal, according to an amended complaint filed in the district court.

As of press time, Gary Rolfe and Leon Hurley, managing partners of Cypress16 LLC, did not respond to several emails and phone calls requesting an interview about the construction of the hotel and the law suit.

The fact that the hotel is already under construction creates some murkiness should the judge rule in favor of Citizens for Responsible Growth.

City Attorney Dan Foote said the judge will evaluate if the council “abused their discretion or exceeded their jurisdiction.” If the ruling is a no, the approval is valid, though Citizens for Responsible Growth could appeal the decision.

“If the judge were to determine the council did exceed its jurisdiction or abuse its discretion, then that would, in theory, invalidate the approval, also subject to appeal rights,” Foote said. “In this case, the fact that the construction is preceded without the plaintiffs seeking an injunction, that could conceivably render the whole thing moot, but that would really be a battle for the developer to fight and not something the city would be involved in.”

“The challenge is that the building’s already been started,” said Steven Bloom, one of the co-founders of Citizens for Responsible Growth. “If the judge comes in next week or next month and says, ‘Hey, you got to stop the project. You didn’t afford the community their right to enough time to respond to something as substantial as this. You’re going to have to start the process over, and they might have to shut down the whole job.’ That might be the best-case scenario, but we don’t know, and at this point, it’s in the judge’s ball court on that.”

Bloom said Citizens for Responsible Growth did not pursue an injunction to stop construction because they took issue with the city’s public process in granting the approval, not the developer.

“That’s a hard thing to do because our grievance is with the city, it’s not really with the developer,” Bloom said.

“We didn’t think it was our right to try to city and try to make them stop project because that’s where the problem emanated,” he added.

Alpenglow Village, 1400 Pine Grove Road

Alpenglow Village, the Yampa Valley Housing Authority’s 72-unit development adjacent to Walgreens is expected to have tenants moving in by June or July 2020.

The development consists of three apartment buildings targeted to people earning between 30% to 120% of Routt County’s area median income.

Of 72 total units, 48 would target households earning 30% to 60% of area median income, and 24 would serve those earning 61% to 120% of area median income. In 2019, area median income for a single person household is $60,300, and for a four-person household, it’s $86,100.

Matt Gillam, vice president and partner at Overland Property Group, the company overseeing the development of Alpenglow Village, said the three apartment buildings are in various construction stages. The goal is to have all three “weathered in” by the beginning of November, he said. Building B and C are expected to have roofs on them by the end of next week. Contractors are framing the third and fourth floors of building A with the intent to have it “weathered in” by early November.

The foundation walls for a clubhouse in the complex will be poured next week. Crews will work on the clubhouse until the snow sets in, though crews are concentrated on finishing the residential units.

“The clubhouse is not an integral part to moving people in,” Gillam said. Even if it’s completed in the spring, Gillam said that would not set back the timeline for moving residents in June or July.

Gillam said the Housing Authority and its development partners plan to release information about application processes and how units will be leased in early 2020. There is not currently a waitlist or any other mechanism to get in line to apply to live in Alpenglow Village.



“It’ll certainly get known to everybody in town because we’ll blast it out in every which way possible,” he said.

RiverView, 446 Yampa Street

RiverView, the five-acre mixed-use development on the banks of the Yampa River in downtown Steamboat, is still on the market.

In late August, Mark Scully, managing director of Green Courte Partners, wrote in an email to Steamboat Pilot & Today that developers were finalizing roads, utilities, sidewalks and landscaping at RiverView.

Plans for the development include medium, low and high density residential and two mixed-use lots. Developers have previously expressed interest in building apartments and a boutique hotel on the site.

All are still on the market individually, with a combined asking price of $3.88 million. Scully has previously said Green Courte would be interested in selling the entire development or individual lots.

SwedWood, 655 Yampa Street

Developers plan to install modular components to complete the bulk of SwedWood this winter. SwedWood, SwedProperty’s luxury mixed-use development along the Yampa River in downtown Steamboat, will contain four condos and two commercial units.

“It may be a first multi-unit, mixed-use project built with modular construction built at this high level, ever in Steamboat. … We’re going to be breaking price points for valuation, with record value in downtown Steamboat on this project, and probably on the cost side, too,” said broker Jon Sanders. “It’s expensive, but there’s no luxury on the river right now.” Sanders said this means there is nothing to compare it to.

Most of the units are already claimed, Sanders said. Developers Ulf Clacton and Johan Monsen plan to live in two of the condos. The remaining units are committed or “close to committed.” Sanders said the commercial spaces are “handshake committed.”

Pieces of the modular building are being constructed off-site while contractors complete the concrete footings and the first floor, which will be built on site.

“The modular pieces get set on top of the first floor that we’ve built here,” Sanders said. “So while we’re building that first floor, the modular pieces are getting built in a factory, and that’s what makes it faster. It takes two days (to assemble the modular pieces), so we’ll find two days that aren’t super snowy, hopefully.”

Then, they’ll complete interiors, place appliances and plan to allow occupancy in July.

Sunlight Steamboat, Sunlight Drive

Sunlight Steamboat is a neighborhood on the west side of town with a planned buildout of 92 lots, including six duplexes and 86 single-family homes.

Phases 1 and 2 include 77 homes. So far, 24 of those homes are complete with residents residing, wrote Project Manager Bert Svendsen in an email to Pilot & Today. Twenty-one more homes are either under construction or completed and on the market. Sidewalks, a dog park, a human park and hiking trails are also complete in the neighborhood.

There are 16 lots currently available in Sunlight, four intended for duplexes and 12 for single-family homes. Available single-family lots range in price from $184,00 to $280,000, according to the project’s website.

Svendson wrote that it was “to be determined” when the final 15 lots included in Phase 3 will be released.

“After 20 plus years of planning and executing our plan, our partnership of long time locals is very pleased to see this new opportunity become a reality for residents. The neighborhood is alive and well and has evolved into a beautiful place and convenient place to call home,” Svendsen wrote.

Steamboat Lofts at Riverside, 2507 Riverside Drive

Steamboat Lofts at Riverside is a complex of nine residential units and five office spaces.

David Turcotte, an owner of the project, said construction crews will wrap up framing in the coming week, then working to get windows, doors and a roof on the building. Over the winter, they’ll complete plumbing, electrical and temperature control systems. As soon as the mud dries up in the spring, Turcotte said they’ll finish out the parking lot and touch up whatever elements were weather-delayed on the exterior.

“Our real goal would probably be early to mid-spring we’re finished and starting to close on units,” he said.

Six of the nine condominiums and six of the seven garages are reserved, said Remax Partners’ Angela Ashby. One of the four offices in the building has been reserved, she said. Office space in the Lofts ranges from $99,000 to $135,000. Residential spaces range from $370,000 to $395,000.

Short-term rentals will not be allowed in the building. Turcotte said the development team tried to focus on local purchasers by restricting short-term rentals and building on the west side of Steamboat.

“We’re really trying to appeal to that side of the spectrum,” he said.

