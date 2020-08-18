Construction on popular NPR trail extension begins on Howelsen

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Cyclists will soon be able to glide down Emerald with the extension of NPR (No Pedaling Required) all the way down to the base of Howelsen Hill.

The construction, done by FlowRide Concepts, will begin this week and is expected to last about three weeks, through Sept. 4. The existing trail won’t be affected, but all riders in the area should be considerate of closures.

“The plan had been to extend it all the way, it was just a matter of figuring out the best way to get it through the ski area with some constraints we had down there,” said Jenny Carey, Open Space and Trail supervisor at Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation.

The trail was originally constructed in 2015 and 2016 using 2A Trail Alliance and Great Outdoors Colorado grant funds. Awaiting a technical review, the trail stopped before reaching the base. It has since been one of the most popular trails on Emerald Mountain, serving as a speedy, downhill-only route.

Phase 1 of the project improved Lower Mile Run by making it more accessible for two-way traffic and was completed in 2019 by Routt County Riders Trail Builders, funded by 2A Trails Committee.

“It really will offer a nice way to finish your ride all the way to the bottom of the hill and kind of separate some of the uses,” said Carey. “I think people will be really excited about it.”

