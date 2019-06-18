Construction and home improvement see a boost in April sales tax revenue for Steamboat Springs

File photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The construction industry has contributed to a boost in the city of Steamboat Springs’ April sales tax revenue.

Sales tax revenue this April increased by 6.36% over revenue collected in April 2018, according to a city report.

The greatest categorical increases were in construction and home improvement at 15.08% and utilities at 12.25%.

Regionally, collections increased by 17.95% over April 1018 in the regional area, and by 12.54% in the West Steamboat area.

Accommodations tax revenue has increased both in the month of April and in the year to date. April 2019 saw a 17.22% increase over April 2018. Year to date accommodations tax increased 17.64% for the first quarter of the year over the same period last year. Overall, year-to-date sales tax collection increased by 8.55% over the first quarter compared to last year.

