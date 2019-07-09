Consign, design shop Moxie quietly opens downtown pop-up over busy holiday

The new Moxie Pop opened during the Fourth of July week in Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Moxie Home Consign and Design has been a fixture on the west side of Steamboat Springs for nearly a decade, and its owner recently opened a location downtown hoping to pull in additional foot traffic, as well as to bring more attention to the main Shield Drive store.

“The idea is to let people who might normally come to the west side of town know that we are here, and that they can come here to get everything they need for home furnishings, home décor and mattresses and things like that,” said Michelle Caragol, owner of Moxie. “It’s a little version of Moxie, but it looks a lot higher end.”

The store opened over the busy Fourth of July holiday with hopes of tapping into the large number of people downtown after the holiday parade on Lincoln Avenue. Caragol also wanted to open the new location, located at 601 Lincoln Ave., to take advantage of the bustle downtown sees during the summer season. Moxie will maintain its main store on Shield Drive, and Caragol said the new location will have its own feel.

“It represents Moxie, but we really wanted to focus a lot more on some of our local artists,” Caragol said. “We are bringing in things that we don’t carry in this store, little bit more gift oriented, or have something unique about them.”

Moxie store manager Jennifer Wertz said the leadership came up with the idea to open a pop-up location late last month, and that she is excited to display the work of local artists like Matt Nelson, who creates art work out of reclaimed wood, and Joe Henderson, who creates classic furniture out of various pieces of wood that have a contemporary feel.

The store will also feature artists like Sherry Murphy (ceramics), Stephanie Kasun (paintings) and the Coleman Haberdashery (leatherworks).

“As we move forward keep collecting local artists,” Wertz said. “We want to have some items that are not displayed, or may get lost in the large gallery.”

But she also said that the pop-up store might showcase some of the artists’ work that is part of a larger collection that will be on display in the main store.

“If people like what they see in the new store, they should come down and see what else you like at our larger location,” Caragol said.

Caragol said she isn’t sure how long she will run the new pop-up store, and she admits that it’s a good way to drive new customers to the main location, give the store a chance to showcase the local artisans that Moxi features and serves as a reminder that Moxie is ready to serve locals, second-home owners and visitors on the west side of town.

The new store, called Moxie Pop, will be open on the weekends, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Caragol noted, however, that the hours are really more like guidelines, and that the store may also be open during the week, or a little later depending on traffic.

“Customers should always stop in to see what we have because we will not try to always have the exact same things all the time,” she added. “Things are going to rotate.”

The opening weekend for Moxie Pop was a good one, and Caragol and Wertz are excited to see what the future of the store holds. Caragol said she likes the pop-up concept.

“It’s a good way to see if a concept is having any lead-way in this town,” Caragol said. “Retail is tough wherever you live, and it’s really tough here. This is a good way to explore a new concept, and see how it is going to work.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.