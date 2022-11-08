Conservation district to host listening session in North Routt

The Routt County Conservation District is launching an educational program called the Routt County Landowner Toolkit for Drought, Wildfire and Soil Health Resiliency, and calling on North Routt agricultural producers and lawn owners for input.

As a result, the conservation district will host a listening session from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Steamboat Lake Outpost. Food and beverage will be provided.

According to the conversation district, the toolkit will be designed specific to the local area and will provide effective, practical and affordable climate smart solutions for building resiliency.

The listening session will be an informal opportunity for people to meet the district manager, board members and for the conservation district to hear more about local conservation needs, vulnerabilities and concerns.

