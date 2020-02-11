Congdon, Mortenson led Sailors Nordic skiers at Aspen

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In their final skate race of the season, the Steamboat Springs Nordic ski teams were led by senior Maggi Congdon and junior Wyatt Mortenson.

Congdon finished 18th, helping the Sailors girls take fifth at Aspen on Saturday, Feb. 8. Not far behind her, Catcher Weynand crossed the line in 22nd, with a time of 22 minutes, 24 seconds, while Anne Hager took 28th.

Claire Bohmer earned 34th, Emilia Cooper took 38th, Mira Kearns finished 44th and Natalia Craig placed 49th.

The boys team finished second overall, 15 points behind Aspen and 5 ahead of Middle Park. Mortenson earned fourth with a time of 16:36.5, just 0.02 seconds out of third. Junior Sumner Cotton finished sixth, while Alex Colby took 14th.

Jaydon Fryer placed 21st, followed by Mitch Meissner in 28th, Gabe Rabanal in 34th and Noah Mortenson 44th.

The team competes in a classic race at the Steamboat Nordic Center on Saturday, Feb. 15, starting at 11 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Girls 5K skate at Aspen

Team scores: 1. Aspen 176. 2. Battle Mountain 149. 3. Middle Park 149. 4. Lake County 147. 5. Steamboat Springs 134.

Top 3: 1. Emma Barsness, A, 18:54.9. 2. Elsie Weiss, A, 19:16.7. 3. Lol Villafranco, CRMS, 19:21.6.

Steamboat finishers: 18. Maggi Congdon 21:58.7. 22. Catcher Weynand 22:24.4. 28. Anne Hager 23:42.7. 34. Claire Bohmer 24:19.6 38. Emilia Cooper 24:54.7. 44. Mira Kearns 25:58.7. 49. Natalia Craig 27:05.2.

Boys 5K skate at Aspen

Team scores: 1. Aspen 175. 2. Steamboat Springs 160. 3. Middle Park 155.

Top 3: Taiga Moore, A, 16:02.2. 2. Anders Weiss, A, 16:31.7. 3. Ferguson St. John, EV, 16:36.3. Steamboat finishers: 4. Wyatt Mortenson 16:36.5. 6. Sumner Cotton 16:56.5. 14. Alex Colby 17:34.2. 21. Jaydon Fryer 18:17.7. 28. Mitch Meissner 18:50.6. 34. Gabe Rabanal 19:17.4. 44. Noah Mortenson 20:10.4. 49. Chase Weynand 20:27.2. 63. Bowden Tumminello 21:01.5. 64. Max Hamilton 21:02.3. 65. Xander Dalke 21:11.2. 69. Jaxson Fryer 21:39. 82. Jack Cashen 23:32.9. 92. Robert Rusher III 25:28.2.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.