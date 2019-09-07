Congdon, Fryer lead Sailors runners at Liberty Bell Invite

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In a field of 165 runners at the Liberty Bell Invitational in Littleton, Steamboat Springs junior Jaydon Fryer finished seventh.

With a time of 16 minutes, 23.2 seconds, Fryer paced all Steamboat Springs boys cross country runners. Behind him, junior Sumner Cotton earned a personal-best time of 16:43.4, good for 15th overall.

Also finishing in the top 100 were sophomore Bowden Tumminello and junior Jeremiah Kelley, who took 64th and 83, respectively. Both earned personal records.

The Sailors boys team finished 10th among Div. II teams with 273 points, while Cheyenne Central won with 95 points.

Meanwhile, the girls finished ninth overall with a total of 248. Glenwood Springs won in dominant fashion, earning 63 points, nearly half of second-place finisher Loveland’s 121 points.

Senior Maggi Congdon placed ninth with a time of 19:59.9. The rest of the Sailors girls all cracked the top 100 in a race of 153. Junior Sidney Barbier placed 40th with a time of 21:09.8 and sophomore Courtney Vargas took 44th with a time of 21:19.1. Sophomore Elise Colby and senior Siera Harrison finished 91st and 92nd, respectively.

Liberty Bell Invitational

Littleton, CO

Div. II

Boys top 10 team scores: 1, Cheyenne Central 95. 2, University 103. 3, Summit 109. 4, Lewis-Palmer 137. 5, Central Grand Junction 149. 6, Horizon 194. 7, Laramie 223. 8, Mullen 246. 9, Evergreen 263. 10, Steamboat Springs 273.

Individual top 10: 1, Colin Szuch, Evergreen, 15:29.4. 2, Max Bonenberger, Summit, 16:05.9. 3, Jeremiah Vaille, Summit, 16:09.6. 4, Trevor Stephen, Cheyenne Central, 16:11.2. 5, Hunter Prather, Central Grand Junction, 16:12.8. 6, Dalton Yost, Roosevelt, 16:16.6. 7, Jaydon Fryer, Steamboat Springs, 16:23.2. 8, Michael Dudzic, Mullen, 16:24.8. 9, Steven Tyler, Laramie, 16:26. 10, Jordan Leblow, Central Grand Junction, 16:33.2.

Other Steamboat finishers: 15, Sumner Cotton 16:43.4. 64, Bowden Tumminello 17:56. 83, Jeremiah Kelley 18:23.5. 104, Thomas Lewer 18:40.3. 108, Josh Bush 18:48.2. 154, James Bogan 20:10.3.

Girls top 10 team scores: 1, Glenwood Springs 63. 2, Loveland 121. 3, Laramie 155. 4, Pueblo West 155. 5, Cheyenne Central 179. 6, Pomona 225. 7, Horizon 228. 8, Evergreen 231. 9, Steamboat Springs 248. 10, University 285.

Individual top 10: 1, Ella Johnson, Glenwood Springs, 18:15.30. 2, Sophia Connerton-Nevin, Glenwood Springs, 18:19.3. 3, Sarah Allen, Evergreen, 18:30.7. 4, Emma Stutzman, Pomona, 18:36.8. 5, Aubrey Surage, Lewis-Palmer, 18:39.7. 6, Grace Staberg, Summit, 18:48.5. 7, Abigail Whitman, Laramie, 19:04.6. 8, Aspen Fulbright, Pueblo West, 19:12.2. 9, Maggi Congdon, Steamboat Springs, 19:15.9. 10, Cadence Lapp, Loveland, 19:24.2.

Other Steamboat finishers: 40, Sidney Barbier 21:09.8. 44, Courtney Vargas 21:19.1. 79, Emily Craig 22:14.6. 80, Grace Drobek 22:14.8. 91, Elise Colby 22:47.7. 92, Siera Harrison 22:51.2.