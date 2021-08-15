Confiscated ID: The Record for Saturday, Aug. 14

Saturday, Aug. 14

6:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of an animal bite near the 400 block of Eighth Street.

8:12 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a bear near the Howelsen Rodeo Grounds.

1:33 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of an illegal burn near mile marker 147 on U.S. Highway 40 on Rabbit Ears Pass.

3:48 p.m. Steamboat officers investigated a vehicle complaint near mile marker 140 of U.S. 40 near the base of Rabbit Ears Pass.

7:58 p.m. Officers responded to the report of a disturbance at the rodeo grounds near Howelsen Hill.

9:05 p.m. Officers checked out the report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Howelsen Park.

10:48 p.m. Steamboat officers confiscated an identification card at a bar in downtown Steamboat near the corner of Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 57

• Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Routt County Search & Rescue responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.