Concierge emergency care in Steamboat Springs

Dr. Dallas Bailes

What’s offered at Steamboat Emergency Center? Highly Credentialed Physicians

Board Certified in Emergency Medicine

Emergency Medicine Residency trained

Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) certified

Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) certified

Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) certified

Each physician has a minimum of 10 years of ER experience

of ER experience All Certified Emergency Nurses (CEN)

Level IV Trauma designation

Advanced Cardiac and Pediatric life support

Open 24/7

Wait time: Less than 5 minutes

Clean & private exam rooms

Overnight observation

Oxygen & nebulizers for asthma

Intubation/Ventilation

Cardiac monitoring and EKG

All OB/Gyn emergencies

IV fluids and medication

Splints, slings, crutches and ortho boots

Steroids, antibiotics and tetanus

X-rays

Ultrasound

CT Scan

COLA certified stat laboratory testing onsite

Cardiac on-site lab tests

Honors the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act

Outpatient imaging at Denver prices

Local physician-owners, who are constantly listening to the needs of the patients, culture and community, help Steamboat Emergency Center deliver unparalleled care to the area. Steamboat Emergency Center (SEC) strives to offer the best medical experience on the market. They attempt to accomplish this through strict core values which include kindness, positivity, respect, integrity and professionalism. According to physician-owner Dr. Matt Freeman, “Our motto is ‘We’re hERe with you.’

SEC’s physician-owners feel it embodies the facility’s relentless vision to “not just improve the lives of our patients, but to improve our community as a whole.”

Steamboat Springs is lucky enough to have multiple options for urgent and emergent care. There are two urgent care facilities, a hospital-based ER and Steamboat Emergency Center (open 24/7).

Here are some of the things to consider when choosing the care facility that’s right for you.

Wait times

Dr. Jesse Sandhu

The regulatory nature of corporate hospitals is what motivated the owners of Steamboat Emergency Center to open an independent, freestanding emergency center back in November of 2017. It boasts an average wait time of less than 5 minutes.

After spending many years in the corporate setting of emergency medicine, SEC’s physician-owners learned a lot.

“We literally found every inefficiency we could identify and fixed them,” according to Dr. Dallas Ba

iles, physician-owner at SEC. “We’re trying not to waste your time and we empathize with patients that emergency care can be a frustrating experience.”

Another way the Steamboat Emergency Center will save time is in radiology. The facility is contracting with a company called Colorado Imaging Associates, which provides 24/7 readings within 30 minutes (often less).

Five-star concierge care

Dr. John Mason

The Steamboat Emergency Center facility has nine patient beds, CT scan and X-ray machines, a trauma resuscitation room, pediatric room and an isolation room. According to physician-owner Dr. John Mason, what sets Steamboat Emergency Center apart from the rest is the concierge-type care.

“What we aim to provide is compassionate emergency care in a concierge delivery model where you don’t feel like you’re just a number or a nuisance,” Mason said. “Everyone who comes into an emergency room either has an emergency, or thinks they have an emergency. If I can give someone peace of mind quickly, and not ruin their vacation or afternoon by keeping them forever, that’s what makes me happy as a physician.”

Upfront costs, no surprises

Dr. Matthew Freeman

The costs in an urgent care facility are almost always cheaper than an emergency room, due to the level of services offered and the types of emergencies treated. According to physician-owner Dr. Jesse Sandhu, Steamboat Emergency Center will bill insurance companies for an emergency room visit, just like any ER. Anyone can come in and go through the same initial process of a complementary medical screening to determine whether or not you have an emergency. If you do not have a medical emergency, you will not be charged for the medical screening and will leave with a treatment plan. If you do need emergency medical attention, you will receive a clear understanding of your upfront costs, so there are no surprises.

“With doctors and hospitals, upfront costs just don’t happen,” he said. “We’ll do it upfront. And we’ll work with you to develop payment plans.”

Ready for anything

We are trained to handle ANY emergency from pediatric to adult. In case you need care in a particular field, we’ve teamed up with the best specialists in the area. Finally, SEC runs routine exercise and mock drills in situations such as natural disasters, manmade disasters and even pandemics. We do this to guarantee we have plans in place should any of these events happen in our community.