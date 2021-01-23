Complaint about mask mandate: The Record for Friday, Jan. 22

Friday, Jan. 22

8:15 a.m. A resident in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza called Steamboat Springs Police Department officers to express his negative feelings about the statewide mask mandate. Officers told the man there was nothing they could do to change the mandate.

2:38 p.m. Officers received a call from a man living in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive who was having a verbal argument with his roommate. Officers mediated the argument.

4:16 p.m. Officers received a call from a business’s employee in the 200 block of Anglers Drive who said a vehicle had been parked outside the business for a suspiciously long time. Officers made contact with the driver, who said he was using the business’s WiFi from his vehicle.

5:06 p.m. Officers found a dog running around in the 3800 block of Whistler Road and returned it to its owners.

5:40 p.m. Officers received a report about a dog running loose in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. Officers could not locate the dog.

10:34 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a motorist who slid off the road in the 2 block of Routt County Road 129 in Steamboat.

10:35 p.m. Officers received a call about a group of people playing loud music and talking loudly inside a hot tub in the 900 block of Longview Drive. When officers arrived, they could not locate the group.

Total incidents: 66

• Steamboat officers responded to 40 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.