Compass Steamboat hires broker associate, Peter Guarnero

Peter Guarnero

Compass Steamboat/Courtesy photo

Compass Steamboat is welcoming the addition of Peter Guarnero, who recently joined the Cheryl Foote Team as a broker associate.

“We are extremely excited to have Peter join our team,” said Cheryl Foote, founder and lead broker for Compass Steamboat, in a news release. “We have worked together on several deals over the years, and I believe Peter’s enthusiasm for Steamboat and his passion for helping people will be a wonderful asset for the Cheryl Foote Team.”

According to the release, Guarnero grew up in Pittsburgh and enjoys a wide variety of sports including skiing, snowboarding, fly fishing and hunting. He visited Colorado during family vacations and, after attending the University of Pittsburgh, relocated permanently.

Guarnero, his wife Jess and their son Julian moved to Steamboat Springs in 2013, and Guarnero has come to enjoy the town for its community feel, Western heritage and wealth of activities available year-round.

The news release said that after several years in real estate and multiple transactions with the Cheryl Foote Team, Guarnero decided to make the leap to Compass Steamboat, and he hopes to expand his charitable giving and community event support.